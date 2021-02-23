On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the death of an Ohio County resident along with 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 18 in Daviess County, seven in Henderson County, five in Ohio County, and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 19,823 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 17,402 (88%).
Twenty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 835 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 326 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.