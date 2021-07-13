On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related death of a Daviess County resident along with 65 additional cases.
The new cases are 25 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 14 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Ohio County, five in Union County, and 15 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average for new cases in the seven-county district is 20.6. The newly reported cases were investigated between July 9 and July 12.
To date, there have been 22,846 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,549 (90%).
One reported confirmed case is currently hospitalized and 922 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 412 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 467,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,265 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
