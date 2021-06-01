On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a Daviess County resident along with 32 additional confirmed, COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 12 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, seven in Henderson County, two in McLean County, six in Union County, and four in Webster County.
The newly reported cases were investigated between May 28-31.
To date, there have been 22,367 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,087 (90%).
Nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 896 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 458,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,782 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
