On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a Henderson County resident, along with 35 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 19 in Daviess County, nine in Henderson County, two in McLean County, three in Ohio County and two in Webster County.
To date, there have been 21,104 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,962 (90%).
Six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 886 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 434,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,261 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2 and 3. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
