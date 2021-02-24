On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related death of a Daviess County resident along with 62 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 43 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, six in Henderson County, one in McLean County, eight in Ohio County, one in Union County and one in Webster County.
To date, here have been 19,885 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 17,474 (88%).
Twenty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 836 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 327 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
