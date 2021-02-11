On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a Daviess County resident and 64 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 43 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, six in Ohio County, and two in Webster County.
To date, there have been 19,197 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 15,646 (81.5%).
Thirty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 803 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 317 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
