1 dead, at least 17 injured after tornado in Alabama
- By Associated Press
The past few months, The New York Times has coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer is the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's recent local unemployment coverage; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header.
