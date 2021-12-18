$100 million in construction planned downtown

2022 will be a major year for construction in downtown Owensboro.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Development, said Gulfstream and other Matt Hayden-owned companies will begin work on $100 million worth of construction there soon.
That includes the $10.8-million headquarters that Envision Contractors will build for Big Rivers Electric Corp., he said.
Ray earlier announced plans for a $50-million-plus five-story 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and an apartment complex across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center. The apartment complex — Brio Apartment Homes — will have 79 units, two-thirds of them one-bedrooms, he said this week.
But Ray said, “Our goal is to have 180 apartments downtown.”
A 101-unit apartment complex will also be under construction downtown in 2022 “within three blocks” of the new hotel and apartment complex, he said.
Ray said that complex is in design now.
He didn’t identify the location, but Hayden owns several pieces of property downtown, including the three acres where Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located.
But that dealership will be moving to the old Texas Gas Transmission Corp. property at 3800 Frederica St. soon.
In 2018, when he and Jack Wells bought the dealership location, Hayden said, “We’re buying big blocks of land downtown as an investment. We’re assembling clear tracts that can be developed as the need arises.”
One need, he said, was for affordable housing.
“We need 200 more people living downtown,” Hayden said at the time.
The Home2 Suites will be on the Cedar Street side of the block where it and the apartments are being built.
Brio Apartment Homes will be on the Locust Street side.
In between, plans call for open green space with a park-like atmosphere, Ray said.
Restaurants and retail
That courtyard will also have restaurants and retail space.
The 245-vehicle parking garage for the complex will be on the south side of the block along Third Street, beneath both the apartments and the hotel.
Ray said the six-story apartment complex will have 11,300-square-feet of retail and restaurants on the first floor.
He said amenities include an outdoor lounge, grills and pickleball courts.
“It’s really going to be fantastic and provide much needed density downtown,” Ray said.
Rents haven’t been established because the hotel and apartments won’t open until the end of 2023.
“They will be based on the market at the time,” Ray said.
He said the three pillars of a successful downtown are retail, restaurants and residential.
Downtown already has the first two, Ray said, and the third is coming in two years.
“This will be a big step forward,” he said.
Ray said the apartments being planned downtown “would be attractive to anyone — seniors, small families and young professionals. We think it will help bring young families back to Owensboro.”
Superhost Hospitality of Naperville, Illinois, will operate the new hotel.
That company also operates the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Gateway Commons.
“They’ll make a great partner with the convention center,” Ray said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
