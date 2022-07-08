CINCINNATI — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, sending Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory on Friday night.
Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel's sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler's balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate.
Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz's grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel (1-1). The play was upheld by a video review.
Farmer then snared Wander Franco's liner and stepped on second for an inning-ending double play.
It was the majors' first game-ending balk since Dylan Floro for the Dodgers in a 5-4 loss at Seattle on Aug. 18, 2018. It was the first such loss for the Rays in franchise history.
Brandon Drury homered for last-place Cincinnati.
YANKEES 12, RED SOX 5
BOSTON — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer during New York's four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade, and the Yankees beat Boston Friday night for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox.
Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that Boston right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.
New York opened a 15 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, the earliest in games and by calendar date the Yankees have taken a 15-game lead. The Red Sox are 16 games back.
Boston right-hander Connor Seabold (0-2) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 11.91.
BRAVES 12, NATIONALS 2
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and William Contreras homered against Erick Fedde, leading surging Atlanta to the victory.
Rookie Michael Harris II went 4 for 4 as the Braves improved to an NL-best 27-8 since June 1. Second-place Atlanta also moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Charlie Morton (5-3) won his fourth straight decision, but his first since June 5 at Colorado. The 38-year-old right-hander allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.
Harris hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Erasmo Ramírez.
ORIOLES 5, ANGELS 4
BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in Baltimore's three-run ninth inning, and the Orioles extended their season-high win streak to six games.
Angels stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered on the night they earned All-Star selections. Ohtani's 19th of the season off Dylan Tate (1-3) made it 4-2 in the ninth.
ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting Kansas City to the win.
Vinnie Pasquantino opened the Kansas City ninth with a double to right against Sam Hentges (2-1) that nearly cleared the fence. Edward Olivares then entered the game as a pinch-runner.
After Kyle Isbel struck out on a foul bunt, Taylor poked a 1-2 pitch into right for the winning hit.
Cleveland led 3-1 after seven innings, but Whit Merrifield hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth against Eli Morgan. It was just his second homer in 42 games.
TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 5
CHICAGO — Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and Detroit beat Chicago for its sixth straight win.
The Tigers went ahead by five and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July.
Candelario hit a tying two-run homer against Lucas Giolito (5-5) in the sixth inning and chased him with a two-out RBI single in the seventh that made it 3-2.
RANGERS 6, TWINS 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Texas snapped a four-game losing streak by beating AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Seager's 17th homer capped a six-run outburst in the fifth for the Rangers after they had only two baserunners in the first four innings against Sonny Gray (4-2). Seager greeted Caleb Thielbar by pulling a 396-foot drive into the right-field seats for a 6-3 lead.
