We still have foggy mornings in the Ohio River valley.
But rarely have we seen fog like we saw in 1978.
On Oct. 2 that year, R.L. Deeg, owner of Memorial Vault and Monument Co. in Patronvillle, stood on the Owensboro side of the Glover H. Cary Bridge, cussing under his breath.
He had to have vaults in the ground in cemeteries in Owensboro and Hartford in time for two 10 a.m. funerals.
It was 8:45 a.m. and there was no way he could get to his vaults.
The bridge was closed.
At 7 a.m., Indiana State Police in Jasper had called the Owensboro Police Department to let them know that a severe fog in southern Spencer County had forced them to close U.S. 231 from two miles north of Rockport to the bridge.
U.S. 231 went through Owensboro back then, crossed the bridge and went on through Reo and Rockport.
So, Owensboro police posted a car at the bridge to prevent people from crossing it.
By 8:30 a.m. more than 100 cars were parked downtown, waiting for the bridge to reopen.
And their drivers paced anxiously, wanting the fog to hurry up and lift so they could get on with their day.
The fog had lifted in Owensboro, but in the Reo area they said it was like a blanket.
And they weren’t exaggerating.
Fog was reportedly so thick around Reo that drivers could barely see the hoods of their vehicles.
Some drivers gave up and headed to Hawesville, where the bridge was open.
Finally at 8:56 a.m., after nearly two hours, the Cary Bridge was opened.
Drivers rushed to their cars, fired them up and raced to the bridge.
The police car barely got out of the way in time.
OPD Sgt. Curtis Johnson Sr. said it was the second time that year that the bridge had been closed by fog in southern Indiana.
He said he couldn’t remember it ever being blocked by fog in the past.
Dense fog on May 19 that year had led to a pileup of some 25 cars in a four-mile stretch of highway near Reo.
There was speculation that smoke from several industries in the area was a contributing factor.
But nobody was really sure why the fog was so bad that year.
