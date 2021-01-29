On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Union County, along with 183 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 105 in Daviess County, eight in Hancock County, 33 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 10 in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and 10 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 17,767 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,356 (76%).
Twenty-nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 758 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 304 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.