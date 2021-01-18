On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID related deaths of two Daviess County residents, along with 101 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 33 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 21 in Ohio County, seven in Union County, and nine in Webster County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 1,204 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
To date, there have been 15,882 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 11,706 (74%).
Fifty-five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 710 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 265 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
