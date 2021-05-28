The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a Daviess County resident and a Henderson County resident, along with 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 12 in Daviess County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, three in Union County and one in Webster County.
A previously reported Ohio County death was determined not to be caused primarily by COVID-19.
There have been 22,335 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,044 (90%).
Seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 894 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 400 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 457,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,748 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
