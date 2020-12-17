2 Kentucky organizations receive record donations
Two Kentucky organizations have received record donations from MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College received $15 million and Goodwill of Kentucky received $10 million, news outlets reported.
The donations are part of $4.1 billion Scott has given away in the past four months as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. The donations were announced Tuesday in a Medium post.
Community college President Anton Reece said the donation will help provide more resources for students. Amy Luttrell, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said the money would allow the organization to help more people build skills for a career and gain stability in their lives.
