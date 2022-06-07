Two local nonprofit organizations were the recipients of $10,000 each — a gift that came from the Whitesville Lions Club — on Monday evening.
Puzzle Pieces, which provides a safe environment for individuals with intellectual disabilities and promotes independence, and Wendell Foster, a nonprofit that also helps people with disabilities, received their donations during a special ceremony in Whitesville.
“The community is so supportive of Puzzle Pieces and Wendell Foster,” said Cathy Roby, the club’s marketing and public relations director. “Our hearts are with these organizations because they do so much for our community.”
The donation came from the club’s pie and cake auction held on April 29. Roby said the auction is the club’s largest annual fundraising event.
In total, Roby said there were 75 pies and cakes that were auctioned off to local political candidates and community members.
She said she was thrilled by the turnout of the event.
“We had a lot of support from the community for donations,” Roby said.
The reason the auction went over as well as it did this year, Roby said, was in part because it is an election year and the club invites the candidates to come out and participate and bid on the pastries.
“What we do is we contact all the local candidates because they always like to come out and show their support, show the community that they support these organizations,” Roby said. “It makes it so much fun because these candidates will come out ... bid against each other and it’s all in fun.”
During the roughly two-hour auction, the Lions Club raised roughly $19,000, a total that exceeded the normal, non-election year of $12,000, Roby said.
But because they wanted to give an equal amount to both nonprofits, the club dug into its savings of past fundraisers to reach the $20,000 mark.
Amanda Owen, founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces, said this donation came as the club is celebrating a decade of service in September.
Though Owen said the specifics are still undecided, she said the donation will most likely be split into the three areas Puzzle Pieces is focusing on this year — employment retention, money for programs and clients, and to create an endowment for the company.
“This year is critical for us at Puzzle Pieces,” Owen said. “We are celebrating 10 years and so we had a goal for this year to fund raise $300,000, and…we’re close.” ...(We want) to give back to our direct care support professionals that are trying to thrive through the hardest staff shortage we’ve ever had. Without our staff, we wouldn’t be able to do the services we do so a% goes to retention matters and pay increases.”
Doug Hoyt, chief executive officer at Wendell Foster, was also in attendance to receive his organization’s donation.
Much like Owen, Hoyt did not have the specifics ironed out yet for the money, but he was confident the money would go toward the people Wendell Foster serves.
“We have all kinds of plans,” Hoyt said. “I can’t say specifically this or that; we’ve got several things that are rising to the top of the priority list in our planning efforts and that will lead up to our budgeting efforts and so I can’t say specifically which one, two, or three things are at the top. It’s very likely going to be some kind of equipment to benefit the residents whether it be wheelchair equipment or a communication device.”
Roby said Lions Clubs exist to make their communities a better place.
“(The Lions Club) is a group of people who join together and take action on projects to make our community better,” Roby said. “Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving our community through kindness.”
