When the coronavirus pandemic hit Owensboro in March, local realtors were concerned about the future.
But it turns out that 2020 was a great year for home sales.
Total home sales were up 6% over 2019.
That’s 1,839 homes sold compared with 1,735.
And the value of the homes sold was up 20%.
In 2020, total value was $332.7 million.
That was up from $276.9 million in 2019.
The average home was only on the market 77 days last year.
That represented a 10% improvement over the 86-day average in 2019.
• Unemployment rates rose in 114 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in December, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
All five Owensboro-area counties were among those with rising unemployment.
Oldham County reported the state’s lowest rate at 3.9%.
Magoffin County again had the highest at 14.8%.
In this area, Daviess reported a 5.5% jobless rate in December.
That compared with 4.6% in November and 3.6% in December 2019.
Hancock had a 5.4% rate in December, 4.6% in November and 3.3% the previous December.
McLean came in at 5% in December, 4.3% in November and 3.9% in December 2019.
Muhlenberg reported a 7.7% rate in December, 7.1% in November and 6.1% the previous December.
And Ohio came in at 6.1% in December, 5% in November and 4.6% in December 2019.
• The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported recently that 140,000 jobs were lost in December.
And it shows that 156,000 women lost jobs while men gained 16,000.
• Realtime Research reported recently that 40% of people no longer go to banks and when you add in those who rarely go, it rises to 70%.
