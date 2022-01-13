Twenty-one local organizations will be receiving $25,000 worth of donated medical supplies from SOS, a Louisville-based global health organization.
The shipment, which weighs more than 1,500 pounds, includes personal protective equipment, personal hygiene items, first aid and wound care supplies and medical equipment including shower chairs, rollators, walkers and canes.
The donation was organized in partnership with The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, which will also assist with distributing the supplies to the organizations.
The Center, a community resource hub, serves people in need and provides support for children and families in Owensboro and Daviess County.
Its primary mission is resource referral, supervised family visitations, family enrichment programs, community outreach and family therapy services.
SOS collects surplus medical supplies from more than 100 hospitals and medical institutions and redistributes them to local, regional and global communities in need — diverting approximately 500,000 pounds from going into landfills each year.
The organizations that will be receiving supplies and equipment include Puzzle Pieces, Owensboro Regional Recovery, Help Office, CASA, St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter, West Daviess County Family Resource Center, Girls Inc., Family Resource Youth Services Center at Daviess County High School.
East Daviess County Family Resource Center, Boulware Mission, Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, H.L. Neblett Community Center, Oasis Inc., Burns Middle School, Audubon Area Community Care Clinic, Meadow Lands Elementary School, Central Daviess County Family Resource Center, Truth Outreach, Crossroads Inc., Owensboro Public Schools and Opportunity Center.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.