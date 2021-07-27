On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 250 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 141 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 39 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 29 in Ohio County, 17 in Union County and 19 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 70.3 new cases a day.
The newly reported cases were investigated between July 23 and July 26.
To date, there have been 23,578 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 945 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 412 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 476,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,319 statewide deaths.
"We are seeing an alarming rise in our incidence of new COVID-19 cases” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director. “The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, at higher risk, or work in a high traffic public job like retail or dining, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces. If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, get vaccinated immediately!”
All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health. The CDC recommends that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others pending test results and follow the advice of your healthcare provider or a public health professional.
Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website, healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 test prompts or call your local county health department.
