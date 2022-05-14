Danny Hocker Jr. and Shannon Hocker
Danny Hocker Jr. and Shannon Hocker of Lewisport are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple was married May 16, 1997 in Lewisport. Shannon is a circuit court clerk and Danny works for Dart Polymer, Inc. They are members of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
The couple has three children, Gage (Kelsey) Hocker and Haleigh (Asten) Tapp, both of Newburgh, Indiana, and Brieona Hocker of Lewisport. They also have have six grandchildren, Harlie Hocker, Lincoln Hocker, Weston Hocker, Ziggy Tapp, Bella Rose and Violet Dawn Hocker (deceased).
