On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of three Daviess County residents, along with 159 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 72 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 38 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 28 in Ohio County, four in Union County, and seven in Webster County.
To date, there have been 15,348 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 11,221 (73%).
Forty-eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 695 (4.5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 261 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
