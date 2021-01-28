On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two residents of Daviess County and one resident of Ohio County, along with 221 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 135 in Daviess County, eight in Hancock County, 33 in Henderson County, nine in McLean County, 18 in Ohio County, five in Union County, and 13 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 17,584 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,314 (76%).
Thirty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 753 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 302 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
