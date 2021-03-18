Three people were killed and two transported to hospitals Thursday after a collision involving three vehicles in McLean County.
The collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Kentucky 81, near Kentucky 3470 and the McLean-Daviess County line.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said a sport utility vehicle was driving north on Kentucky 81 and passed a dump truck heading south. For reasons still under investigation, the SUV and dump truck sideswiped, King said.
After traveling a short distance, the SUV crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a passenger car head-on, King said.
The passenger car contained two adults and two juveniles. King said.
The driver of the northbound SUV was killed. In the passenger car, a women in the front seat and a juvenile in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was flown to Ascension/St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. A second juvenile in the southbound vehicle was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. King said the juvenile was later flown to a hospital in Louisville for treatment.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by a KSP accident reconstructionist.
