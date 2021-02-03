On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two COVID-19-related deaths in Daviess County and one in Ohio County.
There were also 188 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, there were 124 Daviess County, six in Hancock County, 21 in Henderson, 13 in McLean, 16 in Ohio County, two in Union County, and six in Webster County.
