On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in McLean County, seven in Union County and six in Webster County.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 11.3 new cases a day. A previously reported Ohio County case was determined not to meet the confirmed case definition.
The newly reported cases were investigated between June 11 and June 14.
There have been 22,551 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,314 (90%).
Nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 910 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 407 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 462,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,163 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
