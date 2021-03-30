The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 11 in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, two in Union County and two in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 171 reported COVID-19 cases. Six COVID-19 related deaths were also reported from the seven county region.
To date, there have been 20,728 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,580 (90%).
Five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 863 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 377 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 425, 024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,031 statewide deaths.
Also, the Green River District Health Department has expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to Tier 2, which includes those 40 years of age or older. Vaccinations in tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, essential workers, anyone 16 years of age or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 conditions continue.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the waiting list.
Also on Monday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported two new cases in that county.
