On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of three residents of Daviess County and one resident of Ohio County, along with 90 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 50 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 15 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, one in Union County, and six in Webster County.
To date, there have been 19,523 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 16,438 (84%).
Twenty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 813 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 323 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
