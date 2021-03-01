On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 23 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, four in Henderson County, 11 in Ohio County, and one in Union County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 250 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 9 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
To date, there have been 20,042 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 17,852 (89%).
Ten reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 839 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
