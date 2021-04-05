The Green River District Health Department reported 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday with 16 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 14 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County, five in Union County and one in Webster County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 148 reported COVID-19 cases. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported from the seven county region. Two COVID-19 related deaths were determined not to be COVID-19 related after review by the state mortality committee.
To date, there have been 20,876 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,738 (90%).
Seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 868 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 375 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 429,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,149 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has been expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.