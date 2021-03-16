On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 45 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 26 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, two in McLean County, eight in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 20,376 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,334 (90%).
Eleven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 855 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 342 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Green River District Health Department is continuing to vaccinate in tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, essential workers, anyone 16 years of age or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 conditions, and those 60 years of age or older.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the waiting list.
