On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of three residents of Daviess County, a resident of Ohio County and a resident of Henderson County, along with 131 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 73 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 15 in Ohio County, 11 in Union County, and five in Webster County.
To date, there have been 16,655 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 12,491 (75%).
Fifty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 731 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 281 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
