On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of one resident of Daviess County, one resident of Henderson County, two residents of Ohio County, and one resident of Webster County, along with 182 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 105 in Daviess County, 13 in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, nine in McLean County, 15 in Ohio County, 10 in Union County, and six in Webster County.
To date, here have been 17,363 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,214 (76%).
Fifty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 747 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 299 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
