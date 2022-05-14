Randy and Charlotte (Durbin) Hall
Randy and Charlotte (Durbin) Hall of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married May 19, 1972 at St. Martin Catholic Church in Owensboro. Monsignor Gilbert Henninger performed the service and the service was attended by Mary Jo Stinnett and James Bolin Jr.
Charlotte is retired from a home business, and Randy is retired from Century Aluminum. They attend First General Baptist Church in Owensboro.
The couple has two children, Kevin Hall and Tonya Curtis, and have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A celebration for the couple will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave., Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.