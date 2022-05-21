Jim and Janet Hagan of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married May 27, 1972 at Sacred Heart Church in Waverly. They have three children, Julie Hagan Gilreath, Amanda Boarman (Billy), and Ben Hagan, all of Owensboro. The couple also has five beautiful grandchildren. Janet retired from the Daviess County Public School Systems as an after school program director and Jim is retired as a operator at Aleris. The couple attends Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
