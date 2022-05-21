Jim and Janet Hagan of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married May 27, 1972 at Sacred Heart Church in Waverly. They have three children, Julie Hagan Gilreath, Amanda Boarman (Billy), and Ben Hagan, all of Owensboro. The couple also has five beautiful grandchildren. Janet retired from the Daviess County Public School Systems as an after school program director and Jim is retired as a operator at Aleris. The couple attends Blessed Mother Catholic Church.

