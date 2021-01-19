On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of three Daviess County residents, two residents of McLean County, one resident of Ohio County and one resident of Union County, and 143 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 89 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, seven in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 30 in Ohio County, one in Union County, and seven in Webster County.
To date, there have been 16,025 reported COVID-19 cases in the district and the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 11,822 (74%).
Fifty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 713 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 272 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
