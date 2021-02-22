On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 76 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 46 in Daviess County, 15 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, four in Ohio County, four in Union County and three in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 359 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 6 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
To date, there have been 19,792 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 17,292 (87%).
Twenty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 832 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 325 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.