Daviess County’s Emily Ann Roberts was second, Emily Rempe was third and Elli Crabtree was fourth in the Hillbilly Run cross country meet in Bardstown on Saturday.
DC’s girls won the meet with 25 points over Sacred Heart.
Ainsley Taylor was seventh for DC. Kayley Payne was ninth.
VOLLEYBALL
OHS WINS
Owensboro High School beat Graves County 3-1 but also lost to Henderson County 3-0.
Mia Covington had 12 kills and Brooklyn Williams had 11 for OHS against Graves County. OHS won 16-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.
Krystell Pappas had 20 assists and 14 digs. Jersie Rhineburger had 18 digs.
APOLLO WINS 2
Apollo beat Ohio County 3-1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14) and Graves County 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-13).
Hannah John had 25 kills. Brylee Rhodes had 20 kills and six aces. Tallie Satterfield had 12 kills.
Anslee Hopewell had 30 digs. Allie Hargitt had 39 assists. Maddi Boswell had 21 assists. Abby Spong had 15 digs.
BOYS DC WINS MEET
Daviess County’s boys won the Hillbilly Run in Bardstown with 55 points. Louisville Trinity was second with 58 points.
Brady Terry of DC was third and Alex Adams was seventh.
Justin Shelton was 13th, Logan Gish was 15th, Nolan Kurz was 17th for DC.
