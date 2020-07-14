It was difficult for Owensboro Catholic High School football head coach Jason Morris to find words on Monday, but when he managed to they were beautiful and heartfelt in tribute to late Aces football player Logan Davis.
Davis, 18, of Owensboro, died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a single-vehicle accident, which occurred at 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Medley Road. Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Davis was driving when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
“Logan was a special kid who had friends all over Owensboro Catholic High School, and well beyond,” Morris said of Davis, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior offensive guard and defensive tackle. “He was a classy kid who put others before himself. He’d knock you down with a pancake block, and then he’d pick you up off the turf — that’s just the kind of young man he was.
“Logan had a big heart.”
Davis started on defense for Catholic throughout the 2019 season and was projected to be a two-way starter this fall.
“Logan was really a big teddy bear who seemed to love and care about everyone he knew,” Morris said, “and they seemed to feel the same way about him.”
Also injured in the crash was senior linebacker-running back Aaron Buckman, who, according to Morris, was sitting behind Davis.
A first-team defender on the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Team in 2019, Buckman suffered multiple facial fractures and could be lost for the season. OCHS senior Nolan Mayfield, who is not a member of the football team, was sitting in the passenger seat and suffered only minor injuries.
“I’m really struggling because this is a coach’s worst nightmare and, obviously, a family’s worst nightmare — the worst thing that can possibly happen,” Morris said. “We just want to honor and support the wishes of Logan’s family and be there for them in any way we can. We need thoughts and prayers for Aaron, too.”
The Aces had a team meal scheduled for Monday night at Steele Stadium, will attend the visitation for Davis on Tuesday at Glenn’s Funeral Home and Crematory and will gather at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a Funeral Mass at Steele Stadium.
“We have 58 other players who are hurting, and we’re trying to pull together as a team the best we can,” Morris said. “Coaches put a lot in a lot of work in relationships with players, and players put in a lot of work in relationships with their teammates, but nothing prepares you for something like this.”
Aces senior Clayton Lewis was best friends with Davis since second grade.
“Logan was the most caring person in the world, and he loved hugs and handshakes,” Lewis said. “He was such a great person to talk to. We have a group called The Bros, and we’ve been hanging out for the longest time. We probably hang out six nights a week — and Logan was the glue of the group.
“He wasn’t scared of death. He knew he was ready if it was his time to go to heaven.”
Aces senior Carter McCain concurred.
“He changed all of us so much by the way he lived life every day,” McCain said. “His faith was very, very big.
“It’s going to be hard to fill the hole he leaves behind, but we just have to remember that he’ll be with us in spirit every day — knowing that is going to help us get through this.”
Morris, Lewis and McCain were united in stating how essential it will be for the Aces to pull together.
“This is something indescribable that only God and time can take care of,” Morris said. “It’s impressive to see how the Owensboro Catholic community pulls together in difficult times like this, and that’s definitely going to be needed.
“We’ve lost someone we all loved very much.”
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Messenger-Inquirer reporter James Mayse contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.