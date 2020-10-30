The Apollo and Owensboro Catholic high school football teams will continue their respective journeys toward the postseason when the City-County rivals square off Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
With just a couple weeks remaining in the regular season, both squads are keeping their focus on continued improvement.
“We’re trying to get healthy and trying to fine-tune some things heading into the playoffs,” said Catholic coach Jason Morris, whose team enters at 5-2. “We’re looking to improve every week, and we don’t feel like we’re hitting as good as we could be.
“These City-County games are good preparation for us trying to be at the top of our game.”
As a former longtime head coach at Catholic, Apollo’s John Edge is more than familiar with how important these rivalry games can be.
“You can throw the records and all that stuff out the window,” said Edge, whose Eagles sit at 3-3 and enter on a two-game winning streak. “It doesn’t matter, City-County games are always close and always tough. That’s just how it is.”
Apollo captured victories against Marshall County (34-10) and arch-rival Daviess County (40-34) over the last two weeks, and Edge has been pleased with his players’ hunger for more.
“That was last week,” he said. “Our kids are focused on this week, they really are. They look forward to playing these games.”
The Eagles are led by the rushing prowess of quarterback Damian Lovinsky and Harold Patterson, who have combined to churn out 1,478 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Lovinsky and Patterson average 127 yards and 119.3 yards rushing per game, respectively.
“Apollo likes to ground-and-pound the football,” Morris said. “They have a very talented running back in Patterson, and Lovinsky is as dangerous as any running quarterback I’ve ever faced — we’ll try to contain those two the best we can and make them beat us doing stuff they don’t like to do.
“We’ve had a successful year stopping the run. We gave up more than 300 yards rushing to Apollo last year. We can’t allow that to happen again if we want to be successful.”
Catholic, which ended a two-game skid with last week’s 41-0 district victory over Butler County, features a balanced offensive attack led by do-it-all junior Braden Mundy. Mundy has a team-best 392 yards and eight touchdowns on 27 receptions while also producing 336 yards and five TDs on the ground.
Other top contributors include junior quarterback Lincoln Clancy (978 yards and 11 TDs passing; 319 yards and two TDs rushing), freshman running back Hunter Monroe (479 yards, six TDs) and senior running back Christopher Boarman (six TDs), among others.
“The first person they look for on offense is Mundy,” Edge said of the Aces. “He’s a very good player. You’ve definitely got to know where he is.
“Clancy does a good job controlling the offense. They’ve got some other very good football players, too.”
Though both coaches want a victory Friday night, their main priority remains helping their respective teams get better for the final stretch ahead.
“We’re definitely improving,” Edge said. “We feel pretty good. The kids are having fun. When you win, it’s fun. On Monday, we got together and said, ‘Last week was great, but now let’s focus on this week.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.