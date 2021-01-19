Owensboro Catholic High School basketball coach Tim Riley notched the 500th victory of his illustrious career as the red-hot Aces turned back visiting Central Hardin 77-68 on Monday morning at the Sportscenter.
Unbeaten Catholic (6-0) got huge games from guard Brian Griffith, who scored 24 points, and forward Ji Webb, who added 24.
The Aces led 24-15 at the first break and 43-27 at intermission.
The Bruins (1-1), who put together a 30-point fourth quarter, were led by Landon Elmore, who scored 19 points, and Hayden Ash, who added 18.
Owensboro Catholic plays host to Union County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
CENTRAL HARDIN 15-12-11-30 — 68
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 24-19-15-19 — 77
Central Hardin (68) — Elmore 19, Ash 18, Decker 10, Keith 9, Goodman 6, Sherrard 2, Thompson 2, Hobbs 2.
Owensboro Catholic (77) — Griffith 29, Webb 24, McFarland 8, Scales 7, Weaver 6, Gray 5.
• Monday’s Daviess County at Owensboro boys’ basketball game was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue on the DCHS side, according to OHS athletic director Todd Harper.
GIRLS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 68, OHIO COUNTY 47 — Catherine Head scored a game-best 26 points to lift the Lady Aces over the Lady Eagles in Hartford.
After a competitive first quarter, Catholic (2-0) took control with a 23-11 second-quarter run.
Kinsley Goetz added 10 points for the Lady Aces.
Rain Embry scored 19 points to lead Ohio County (1-1), which also got 11 points from Kelsey Kennedy and 10 from Addie Bullock.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12-23-15-18 — 68
OHIO COUNTY 10-11-16-10 — 47
Owensboro Catholic (68) — Head 26, Goetz 10, Le. Keelin 9, Riney 6, Traylor 5, Maggard 4, Johnson 4, La. Keelin 2, Hayden 2.
Ohio County (47) — Embry 19, K. Kennedy 11, Bullock 10, Vanover 5, C. Kennedy 2.
HOPKINSVILLE 57, DAVIESS COUNTY 55 — Donnisha Flowers scored 21 points and Jalayla Epps added 18 as the Lady Tigers rallied past the visiting Lady Panthers.
Adylan Ayer scored 13 points to lead Daviess County, which also got 13 points from Lily Hoagland.
Hopkinsville used a 20-7 fourth-quarter run to complete its comeback.
DAVIESS COUNTY 12-19-17-7 — 55
HOPKINSVILLE 15-13-9-20 — 57
Daviess County (55) — Ayer 15, Hoagland 13, Daugherty 9, Mewes 9, Payne 5, Paige 2, Spurrier 2.
Hopkinsville (57) — Flowers 21, Epps 18, Belamy 10, Forte 6, Wilson 2.
