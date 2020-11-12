While the Owensboro Catholic High School football team awaits its chance to begin the postseason, the Aces are using their time off to shore up some minor details.
Catholic’s regular-season finale against Daviess County on Nov. 6 was called off due to coronavirus concerns, and a few days later the KHSAA opted to postpone the start of the playoffs back one week to Nov. 19.
With three weeks between games, Aces coach Jason Morris said, he wants his players to stay focused.
“We’re kind of in limbo, not knowing what’s actually going on,” Morris said. “Everybody was blindsided by the delay. We’re just trying to get healthy and getting kids prepared for the playoffs.
“We’re just trying to fine-tune everything on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams. We want to make sure our conditioning doesn’t leave us, so we’re working to make sure we’re ready.”
The Aces (5-3, 3-1 in Class 2-A, District 2) enter the postseason as the district’s second seed and are slated to face McLean County (3-1, 1-1). Catholic captured a 37-0 victory over the Cougars during the regular season, but Morris wants to see his team bounce back after losing three of its last four outings.
“I definitely feel like we aren’t playing our best football, which is good and bad,” he said. “You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs, but you don’t want to top off too early.”
Catholic coaches have placed an emphasis on being able to run the ball and, in turn, stopping the run on defense, which Morris noted is always a concern against the Cougars.
“Obviously, when you’re running your offense, it’s their job to stop you,” he said. “They’re putting their focus on stopping our offense. Defensively, especially with McLean’s offense, you’ve got to put in the time to stop what they do. We’re preparing how to stop their offense.”
The Aces enter the postseason relatively healthy, Morris added, but it’s never a bad thing to have time off.
“Anytime it’s late in the year like this, extra rest is a good thing,” he said. “We’ve got a few kids banged up, so we’re trying to heal up for sure.”
Though the next couple weeks remain uncertain, as the KHSAA and schools across the commonwealth are working to limit the spread of COVID-19, Morris has confidence that his players will be ready no matter what happens.
“We’ve got a group that’s been focused all year long,” he said. “Especially the seniors, they understand that any day could be your last. We’re on a day-by-day basis at this time, just trying to be the best we can be.
“All of our focus is on making a playoff run.”
