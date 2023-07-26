The state is seeing a surge in entrepreneurship, partially thanks to the pandemic.
In a speech Tuesday to the Elizabethtown Noon Rotary Club, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said Kentucky has “100,000 new businesses operating in the state over the last three and a half years.”
The surge was a matter of circumstance as Adams said many new business owners used being at home during the pandemic as an opportunity to start up.
“Most of the growth in our state is coming from us, creating our own jobs and branching out into entrepreneurism,” Adams said. “They like being entrepreneurs, working for themselves, the freedom, and creating jobs for other people.”
As chief business official of Kentucky, Adams said he likes to share the state of business in the state.
“Almost every time I speak the theme of what I say tends to be ‘It’s the best of times. It’s the worst of times,’ ”said Adams, who is opposed in his campaign for re-election this fall by former state Rep. Charles Wheatley. “I think it’s my job to tell you stuff that’s good that you may not know about but I also tell you about the challenges we have.
“I think it’s part of my job to give you a sense of optimism and show you that there’s good out there that you may not see,” he added.
Adams also is the state’s head election officer and share how the state reviewed its election process after about 130 years before he took office and changes were made.
“Voting over a four-day period especially on Saturday is a game changer for working people, and I believe that’s why we’ve seen turnout go up,” Adams said. “One of the conclusions reported to me in December of 2020 for why we didn’t have widespread fraud in our election was because of early voting.”
Adams also pointed to recent bipartisan efforts to expand and protect the voting process in the state.
“Something that we’re getting right and other folks are missing is that we’re the only state that’s making it easier to vote and harder to cheat at the same time,” Adams said. “We’re the only state in America, as long as I can remember, that’s passed election reform measures that were bipartisan.”
Adams began his speech by reminding the Rotary Club how important it was, especially in divided times, for people to have venues where they can just be neighbors to each, specifically recounting the time he met Ben Chandler, the state auditor, in his high school years.
“To be exposed to someone like that, to get to listen to him, learn from him, and interact with him, really made a big difference in my life,” Adams said.
After his speech, Adams was given the honorary title of a Hardin County Election Ambassador by County Clerk Brian D. Smith, a fellow Republican who introduced him. He called Adams “the most qualified Secretary of State anywhere in the nation among a very distinguished peer group.”
“Even before I became clerk, I was watching what he was doing,” Smith said. “I was watching how he handled difficult things in difficult times, and I see that as a model for how I need to conduct myself in the clerk’s office.”
