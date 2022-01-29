A member of Owensboro’s community of Afghan refugees was treated at the hospital for injuries Thursday night, after an unidentified man sprayed a chemical irritant in the victim’s face.
The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said OPD took a report and referred the case to the FBI.
Khaibar Shafaq, a member of the Afghan community and a case manager for Catholic Charities, said he was in the lobby of the Comfort Suites Inn on Salem Drive Thursday evening when he saw the incident outside.
“It was like 6:20 in the evening, and two of our friends were returning from the gym,” Shafaq said.
The victim was about to enter the lobby, Shafaq said, “then somebody behind him yelled, ‘hey man,’ or ‘hey,’ ” and sprayed the victim in the face as he turned around.
“The victim walked into the lobby and then I felt it,” Shafaq said of the spray. “It was very strong. I said to receptionist, ‘call the police.’ ”
The victim was sprayed largely on the right side of the face.
“His right eye was really affected,” Shafaq said.
When Shafaq went outside, he saw three men, wearing face masks, walking away while looking back at the hotel.
“They didn’t even run,” Shafaq said. “They were walking and looking back at us.”
The three men were last seen walking in the direction of J.R. Miller Boulevard, he said.
In a prepared statement, Sara Anderson, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Louisville office, said:
In the evening of Thursday, (Jan. 27), the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Owensboro Police Department received complaints of an assault on an Afghan refugee in the vicinity of the Comfort Inn and Suites located on Salem Drive in Owensboro. The FBI, working in conjunction with OPD, immediately responded and began investigating the incident to determine if a federal crime had been committed.
“As this investigation remains ongoing, we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrators of this assault,” the statement said.
“Being one of its top priorities, the FBI is committed to protecting civil rights for all,” Anderson’s statement said.
Susan Montalvo-Gesser, director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Owensboro, said she was at a meeting out of town when received word of the incident.
“When I got (to the hotel) last night, we were all sitting on the second floor, wondering how or why,” Gesser said. “The community is scared, wondering what it was about, and hoping it wasn’t motivated by who they are.”
Gesser said she asked the victim if his assailants had taken anything.
“He was like, ‘no they just sprayed’ ” and walked away, Gesser said.
“I assured them, this is not our community,” Gesser said. “This is not who we are.”
The victim was treated for his injuries as is doing well, Shafaq said. The people who witnessed the attack were interviewed by the FBI that night.
“They asked us, ‘what did we feel?’ and said they were going to take this one serious,” Shafaq said. “They said, ‘we are going to find them.’ ”
Efforts have been made to find homes for the Afghan families since their arrival, so there aren’t many living at the hotel at this time, Shafaq said.
“The good thing about this is we are not (many) here, because most are already resettled,” he said. “There are 25 to 30 people living in the hotel.”
The hotel’s Afghan residents are men, Gesser said.
“If it had been two weeks ago, there would have been a bunch of kids outside,” Gesser said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
Tips sought
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000 or OPD at (270) 687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
