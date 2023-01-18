7:30-10:30 a.m. — Registration in Lobby
7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Ag Expo Industry Trade Show • Expo Hall II-III
ALL SESSIONS WILL BE HELD DOWNSTAIRS IN EXPO HALL 1
8:15-8:30 a.m. WELCOME
Clint Hardy
8:30-9:15 a.m. GRAIN MARKETS AND PROFITABIITY OUTLOOK
Speaker: Dr. Greg Halich
9:15-10 a.m. BREAK TO VIEW EXHIBITS
10-10:30 a.m. SOYBEAN PRE-HARVEST DESICCATION
Speaker: Dr. Chad Lee
10:30-11 a.m. FACTORS THAT IMPROVE HERBICIDE PERFORMANCE
Speaker: Dr. JD Green
11-11:45 a.m. CORN FUNGICICE: ONCE, TWICE, SMALL OR TALL
Speaker: Kiersten Wise
11:45 a.m. to noon BREAK TO VIEW EXHIBITS
Noon to 1 p.m. LUNCH
1-1:15 p.m. BREAK TO VIEW EXHIBITS
1:15-2:15 p.m. TOP TIER MANAGEMENT PANEL DISCUSSION
Panel: Dr. Steve Isaacs, Joseph Sisk, Steve Allard. Moderator: Wayne Mattingly
