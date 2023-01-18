7:30-10:30 a.m. — Registration in Lobby

7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Ag Expo Industry Trade Show • Expo Hall II-III

ALL SESSIONS WILL BE HELD DOWNSTAIRS IN EXPO HALL 1

8:15-8:30 a.m. WELCOME

Clint Hardy

8:30-9:15 a.m. GRAIN MARKETS AND PROFITABIITY OUTLOOK

Speaker: Dr. Greg Halich

9:15-10 a.m. BREAK TO VIEW EXHIBITS

10-10:30 a.m. SOYBEAN PRE-HARVEST DESICCATION

Speaker: Dr. Chad Lee

10:30-11 a.m. FACTORS THAT IMPROVE HERBICIDE PERFORMANCE

Speaker: Dr. JD Green

11-11:45 a.m. CORN FUNGICICE: ONCE, TWICE, SMALL OR TALL

Speaker: Kiersten Wise

11:45 a.m. to noon BREAK TO VIEW EXHIBITS

Noon to 1 p.m. LUNCH

1-1:15 p.m. BREAK TO VIEW EXHIBITS

1:15-2:15 p.m. TOP TIER MANAGEMENT PANEL DISCUSSION

Panel: Dr. Steve Isaacs, Joseph Sisk, Steve Allard. Moderator: Wayne Mattingly

