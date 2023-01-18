PLATINUM

Kentucky Agriculture Development Fund GOLD Growmark Jeremy Sollberger, Trent Shuckenbrook

McCoy Construction and Forestry

Matt Raph, Jason Smiley SILVER Ag Revolution Justin Jones, Bob Ohnemus

H&R Agri-Power

Brian Bradley, Autumn Riley

Hurley & Associates

Warren Norman, Isaac Conway

Ohio Valley Insurance LLC

Allan Murray, Teresa Sparks

Owensboro Grain

Anthony Jones, Mike Strehl

Superior Ag

Chelsea O’Brien, Todd Meyer

Bickett Tiling & Excavating

John Bickett, Coby Hatfield BRONZE ADM Luke Halter, Matt Kroes

Advanced Agrilytics

Jacob Cecil, Jake Gretencord

C & L Tiling Channel Seed

Brad Hagan, Brandon Williams

Daviess County Farm Bureau

Leigh Ann Kuegel

Farm Credit Mid-America

Matt Keller, Caleb Leibering

GO Chamber of Commerce

Shelly Nichols, Candance Castlen Brake

Home Oil & Gas

Andrew Michel, David Reburn

Kentuckiana Spray Drone Solutions

Mark Allen, Chris Cochenour

Kurtz Auction & Realty

John Kurtz

KY Department of Agriculture

Kimberly Field, Richard West

KY Soybean

Rae Wagoner Mid America Grain Solutions Eric Stogner, Denese Jones

Murphy Excavating

Gary Murphy, Jamie Murphy

Owensboro Health Trauma Services

Kay Ewing, Mike Mixson

Perdue Agribusiness

Chandler Christian

Rice Agri Marketing

Jeff Rice, Dylan Lanham

South Central Bank

Kevin Carrico, Jarred Bowman

Storm Insurance

Grant Allen, Jordan Stoermer

Timewell Drainage Products

Amanda McLemore

Tyson Foods Local Grain Services

Danielle Stillman, Tim Boyle USDA —

Farm Service Agency

Jared Stephens, Mike Miller USDA —

Natural Agricultural Statistics Service

David Knopf, Amber Elliott-Whisnant

USDA-NRCS, Daviess County Conservation District

Katelyn Cavitt, Emily Murphy

Waters Agricultural Laboratories

Jeff Hagan, Chad Goldman TABLE SPONSORS

Daviess County Conservation District

Katelyn Cavitt, Emily Murphy

Daviess County 4-H

Sharayha Clingenpeel, Stacey Potts

Don Moore Chevrolet Buick GMC

Eric Higdon

Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association

Sharon Cosco

Green River Area FCS

Katie Alexander, Amanda Hardy

WBIO

Jeff Nalley UPL Nathan Wilmore

