PLATINUM
Kentucky Agriculture Development Fund GOLD Growmark Jeremy Sollberger, Trent Shuckenbrook
McCoy Construction and Forestry
Matt Raph, Jason Smiley SILVER Ag Revolution Justin Jones, Bob Ohnemus
H&R Agri-Power
Brian Bradley, Autumn Riley
Hurley & Associates
Warren Norman, Isaac Conway
Ohio Valley Insurance LLC
Allan Murray, Teresa Sparks
Owensboro Grain
Anthony Jones, Mike Strehl
Superior Ag
Chelsea O’Brien, Todd Meyer
Bickett Tiling & Excavating
John Bickett, Coby Hatfield BRONZE ADM Luke Halter, Matt Kroes
Advanced Agrilytics
Jacob Cecil, Jake Gretencord
C & L Tiling Channel Seed
Brad Hagan, Brandon Williams
Daviess County Farm Bureau
Leigh Ann Kuegel
Farm Credit Mid-America
Matt Keller, Caleb Leibering
GO Chamber of Commerce
Shelly Nichols, Candance Castlen Brake
Home Oil & Gas
Andrew Michel, David Reburn
Kentuckiana Spray Drone Solutions
Mark Allen, Chris Cochenour
Kurtz Auction & Realty
John Kurtz
KY Department of Agriculture
Kimberly Field, Richard West
KY Soybean
Rae Wagoner Mid America Grain Solutions Eric Stogner, Denese Jones
Murphy Excavating
Gary Murphy, Jamie Murphy
Owensboro Health Trauma Services
Kay Ewing, Mike Mixson
Perdue Agribusiness
Chandler Christian
Rice Agri Marketing
Jeff Rice, Dylan Lanham
South Central Bank
Kevin Carrico, Jarred Bowman
Storm Insurance
Grant Allen, Jordan Stoermer
Timewell Drainage Products
Amanda McLemore
Tyson Foods Local Grain Services
Danielle Stillman, Tim Boyle USDA —
Farm Service Agency
Jared Stephens, Mike Miller USDA —
Natural Agricultural Statistics Service
David Knopf, Amber Elliott-Whisnant
USDA-NRCS, Daviess County Conservation District
Katelyn Cavitt, Emily Murphy
Waters Agricultural Laboratories
Jeff Hagan, Chad Goldman TABLE SPONSORS
Daviess County Conservation District
Katelyn Cavitt, Emily Murphy
Daviess County 4-H
Sharayha Clingenpeel, Stacey Potts
Don Moore Chevrolet Buick GMC
Eric Higdon
Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association
Sharon Cosco
Green River Area FCS
Katie Alexander, Amanda Hardy
WBIO
Jeff Nalley UPL Nathan Wilmore
