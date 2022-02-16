Apollo High School is hosting an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The community is invited to visit the school at 2280 Tamarack Road to tour the new addition, which focuses on specialized learning areas for the school’s agriculture and engineering academies. The tours will include student-led demonstrations and projects, including a robotics competition exhibition.
Everyone is also invited to attend the boys basketball games featuring the Apollo Eagles against Dawson Springs — with free admission! Junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. and the Senior Night varsity game starts at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.