The owners of a roughly 6.5-acre plot of land off of Kentucky Highway 144 want to build an Airbnb campground there, and they made progress toward that plan after the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved their parcel to be rezoned as fully urban-agricultural on Thursday.
The applicants, Zachariah Hendley and Krishta Poole, still must obtain a conditional use permit before they can break ground. Residents who live around the area indicated at Thursday’s zoning meeting that they will oppose the plan.
Hendley said at Thursday’s meeting that his proposed campground is similar to people having “tiny homes” in their backyards that they rent through Airbnb — except on a bigger scale.
“We’re looking to build permanent structures, but a few different types. If you’ve ever heard of glamorous camping — they call it ‘glamping’ — those and tiny homes,” he said. “That’s what we’re proposing to do. Glamorous camping and tiny homes that will be rented on a nightly basis.”
Hendley said he’s planning on having six to 12 structures on the property — which has a lake on it — depending on size restrictions and where the access road for emergency services needs to be located.
Four of the nearby residents also spoke at the meeting, raising concerns about potential drug use, noise, and trespassing that could take place with a campground next door.
“I burn firewood. I don’t want anyone bothering my firewood — either asking to pay for some or paying for it. We’ve never had theft in 29 years, and I’m worried about theft,” said Tony Keller, who lives next to the property.
“The lake is about 75 feet from my house, and there’s about a width where you can drive a car between the lake and my property. So, anyone going to the back goes right by my house. And I’m just worried about the unknown of the type of people.”
In an attempt to address some of the concerns, Hendley said he’ll have security cameras surveilling the entire property, and will clearly mark its boundaries. He also said he’ll be living on site.
Hendley’s assurances didn’t seem to satisfy his neighbors.
“Yeah, you can police them, but you don’t know,” said Keller.
OMPC Director Brian Howard told the concerned residents that their issues with Hendley’s plans will be considered by the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment when Hendley submits his application for a conditional use permit.
Hendley said he plans on submitting that application in about a month.
The zoning commission unanimously approved Handley’s request to rezone his property — the front portion of which had been designated as single family residential — to entirely urban agricultural.
