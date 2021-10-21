Owensboro has a new Mexican restaurant.
María Juana, a spokeswoman for Alfonso’s Taco Shop, said the restaurant opened on Oct. 14 at 830 Chuck Gray Court, where Captain D’s used to be for more than three decades. More recently, Penguin Point occupied the same spot for less than a year.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Juana said, “So far, business has been slow, but we are hoping once word gets out, business will pick up.”
The restaurant has about a dozen employees, she said.
People can still apply for jobs on the restaurant’s website at https://www.alfonsosrestaurants.com/jobs.
Taco is in the restaurant’s name, but it offers a full menu including burritos, tostados, quesadillas, enchiladas, tortas, fajitas, nachos and breakfasts.
The company’s website says it offers “a mixture of authentic Mexican food and West Coast-style Mexican food.”
Juana said, “Alfonso’s was created by three brothers in 1985 and was located in Encinitas, California.”
She said the restaurants are now located in Arizona, Colorado and Kentucky.
Each location is owned and/or operated by one of the brothers or a family member, Juana said.
She said, “They chose Owensboro because while exploring Kentucky, they happened to drive by the town and it seemed like a good location to open a restaurant.”
The company also has locations in Frankfort and Versailles.
Penguin Point, an Indiana-based fast food chain, opened a restaurant in that location on Oct. 12, 2020, and closed it in May, after only seven months.
Captain D’s closed its Owensboro location there in June 2016, after 37 years in business.
