Daviess County Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch meals for students for the 2021-22 school year.
The district is able to do this through the USDA’s Seamless Summer Option, which is available due to the pandemic. The USDA issued a nationwide waiver earlier this year for qualifying schools to provide this opportunity for families, and it is slated to expire June 30, 2022.
According to the USDA, this waiver “is expected to support access to nutritious meals while minimizing potential exposure” to COVID-19. Among reasons why it’s a benefit, the agency lists the elimination of cash payments at meal sites, and speeding up the process and thus reducing contact and potential risk and exposure to the coronavirus.
Connie Fillman, DCPS food services director, said this is the first time the district has been able to provide meals at no cost for families.
“I’m just really excited to be able to offer this, especially considering how difficult the last school year was,” she said. “It’s going to be good for a lot of families.”
Also qualifying for the Seamless Summer Option is Hancock County Schools, which also has previously never had such an opportunity.
Pam Ramsey, HCS assistant food service director, said this is especially good for Hancock families because there is an immense need.
In previous years, the district, which also doesn’t qualify for any other assistance programs, has an excessive lunch debt due to some families not paying for meals. Whatever the reason families are unable to pay, Ramsey said the district always provides students with food, regardless of their status.
At this time, the district lunch debt is about $9,000, but last year it reached almost $14,000.
“This will help immensely,” Ramsey said. “We are just really grateful that the government is providing this extra assistance this year. Our lunch debt is still there. It carries over from year to year, so this is important to our district.”
Most school districts in the region will offer meals at no cost for students thanks to the federal program Community Eligibility Provision. Through CEP districts are able to provide all meals free for students if a certain percentage of the school’s population already qualifies for free and reduced meals.
Currently, Owensboro Public Schools, Ohio County Schools and Muhlenberg County Public Schools receive the CEP.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CEP was authorized by Congress as part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 and is available nationwide to qualifying schools.
McLean County Schools has partial CEP for the upcoming school year, which means elementary and middle school students eat at no cost. Through the Seamless Summer Option, however, they are able to allow high school students to also eat at no cost.
“Every student will receive the first breakfast and lunch free at no charge,” MCPS Food Service Director Melody Chelstrom said. “This is definitely going to help our families this year.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.