The graveyards will be silent this Memorial Day.
Taps will not sound.
Rifle salutes will not fire.
And no one will be there to salute the dead.
Among the things the coronavirus pandemic has canceled this spring are the Memorial Day services conducted across Daviess County each year.
Last year, there were nine such services in the county.
This year, there’s only one — and it’s abbreviated.
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, chairwoman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organizations Committee, said the only service will be at the Sportscenter at 11 a.m. Monday.
But that event, which usually attracts 100 or more people, won’t be open to the public.
Smith-Wright said she and County Commissioner Charlie Castlen will read aloud the names of all the veterans who died here in the past 12 months, “Taps” will sound and the ceremony will end.
She said the brief ceremony will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Cathy Mullins said her family’s Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation will host a one-hour Memorial Day broadcast on the “Kentucky Remembers For Faith and Country Radio Show” on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s radio station WKWC Panther Radio 90.3 FM at noon on Saturday and at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
It’s also available at wkwc.org or kentuckyremembers.org or on mobile devices at either RadioFX app or myTuner Radio, she said.
The foundation will also have a Facebook Live service at 6 p.m. on Monday, Mullins said.
In a “normal” year, the Memorial Day services would have begun on Tuesday, May 19, with motorcycle riders from the Rolling Thunder Run to the Wall event stopping at the Col. Charles E. Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park.
But last year, that national event ended.
AMVETS took it over and called it “Rolling to Remember,” but the pandemic caused it to be canceled this year.
On Thursday, the Lt. Robert Moseley Sons of the American Revolution would have honored the memories of 32 veterans of the Revolutionary War who once lived in Daviess County during a ceremony in Moseley Square Cemetery at Fifth and Triplett streets.
But Gary Tunget, spokesman for the organization, said many of its members are in the 65 and older group which is most at risk from coronavirus.
“This would have been our 11th year,” he said. “But we’re not going to be able to do anything this year. Those we honor will understand.”
Saturday would have seen a morning service at Greenwood Cemetery, where more than 200 veterans are buried.
But Wesley Acton said that, after 23 years, that service had to be canceled as well.
Saturday afternoon, activities would have moved to Owensboro Memorial Gardens where a large crowd would have gathered for Glenn Family Services’ annual Memorial Day observance, an event that dates back more than two decades.
That’s been canceled as well.
“We hated having to cancel it,” Glenn Taylor said. “It had become such a big event. But there was no way we could do it with social distancing. I’m disappointed, but I want to protect my people and I want to protect the public.”
He said the cemetery staff will still place flags on each veteran’s grave.
On Sunday, the James L. Yates American Legion Post 9 would have hosted a memorial service in the Veterans Triangle at Elmwood Cemetery.
But Smith-Wright said that event was canceled too.
And on Monday afternoon, VFW Post 696 would have conducted its annual sea service at the post downtown.
That too has been canceled, Smith-Wright said.
But the idea is to keep safe those veterans and their families who would have attended the events, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
