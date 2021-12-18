AMVETS Post 119 will be hosting a concert benefit for disaster relief after the tornadoes that struck parts of western Kentucky.
Paul Chance, an organizer of the event, said they did a similar concert after a tornado struck Nashville last year. He said due to the success of that one, they decided to do another one.
“They were on board right away,” Chance said about AMVETS Post 119.
Bill Adkins, AMVETS state coordinator, began reaching out to local businesses, many of which made donations, Chance said.
Along with this, more than 30 bands and artists will be performing throughout the day.
“We’ve had so many people wanting to help,” Chance said. “It’s incredible.”
A PayPal was set up through AMVETS to collect donations before and after the event. Thousands of dollars have already been raised.
“The benefit doesn’t stop Saturday,” Chance said. “It’s going to take a long time to repair these places that were hit.”
Artists have also donated art to be auctioned off at the benefit. All proceeds will go towards tornado relief.
“I’m overwhelmed by the response already,” Chance said. “Kentucky steps up for Kentucky.”
The benefit will be held from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at AMVETS Post 119 on 1400 Triplett St. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Here’s what some other local groups, businesses and organizations are doing:
• Beverly “Goldie” Payne said she and her husband, Charlie, “have decided that the proceeds from our Final New Year’s Eve Reunion show will go to Tornado Relief. Our church is providing help to the Bremen community and we feel we can help them too.”
She said she “came into fundraising with the Tri-State CB Club (in the 1970s) and I can go out the same way.”
• Culver’s restaurants in Kentucky as well as in Evansville and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will donate a percentage of their sales on Monday to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
“We truly believe in neighbors supporting neighbors,” Constance Williamson, Culver’s franchise business consultant for Kentucky, said in a news release. “Together, we can help make a difference.”
• Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union said it will match $25,000 in donations for tornado relief efforts in Western Kentucky.
The credit union is accepting contributions at its offices in Owensboro.
The money raised will help the American Red Cross help victims of the storms, a news release said.
• Atmos Energy said it will donate $1 million to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which was established by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with our fellow Kentuckians impacted by the devastating tornadoes, and also with our local first responders and emergency teams for their heroic efforts,” Kevin Akers, Atmos’ president and CEO, said in a news release.
• Gulfstream Commercial Services has a trailer parked in the former Sears parking lot at Towne Square Mall.
Officials said people who want to donate supplies to people in the tornado-affected areas can bring them to the trailer this weekend.
• Green River Distilling Co. said, “We will continue to take donations to create personal care kits at our distillery until the end of the year, weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a reminder, needs include warm socks, underwear and t-shirts. These items are needed in all sizes. Deodorant, toothbrushes, body spray, mouthwash, wipes, mints, throat lozenges, cookies, crackers, breakfast bars and water are also needed.
“We also continue to be in contact with various organizations and government officials about what is needed on the ground and are purchasing what other supplies we can to help.”
• Pro Serv, 1415 E. Parrish Ave., is collecting items for people in the Mayfield area from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day through Thursday.
Needed are diapers, baby formula, toys, shoes, mittens and gloves, fuel for generators and cases of bottled water.
